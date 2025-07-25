Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 402,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,222,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 5.1% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS owned about 0.49% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

AVUS opened at $103.65 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

