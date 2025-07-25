Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $202.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $228.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $1,514,882.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,006. The trade was a 32.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

