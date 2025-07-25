Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Acquires Shares of 20,960 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the sale, the director owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,430.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $124,697.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,664.30. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $86.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $112.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

