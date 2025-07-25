Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Acquires Shares of 11,247 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,707 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,528,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 308,078 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,295,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after acquiring an additional 758,024 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 14.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $239.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average of $218.52. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

