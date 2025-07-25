Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Acquires New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,503,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $531.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.07. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

