Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Acquires New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,601,000 after buying an additional 1,678,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,007,520,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after buying an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,895,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,155,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,741,000 after buying an additional 575,699 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,691.20. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,488. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $75.68 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

