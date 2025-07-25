Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Holdings Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 126.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 139,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CALM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 11.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $105.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

