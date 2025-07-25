BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.17% of BWX Technologies worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $143.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.26. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.94.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

