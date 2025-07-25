Burney Co. Sells 615 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

