Burney Co. Sells 11,096 Shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Parsons by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Parsons by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Parsons by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parsons from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.55. Parsons Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

