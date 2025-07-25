Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,077 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.30.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $144.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $123.40 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

