Burney Co. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.37.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6%

T stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $200.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

