Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Position Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,445 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.37% of Builders FirstSource worth $195,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after purchasing an additional 740,214 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,659,000 after purchasing an additional 326,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,898,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,578,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.3%

BLDR stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

