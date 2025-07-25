BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Up 8.4% – What’s Next?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 221.17 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 216.12 ($2.92). Approximately 49,113,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 18,542,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.40 ($2.69).

BT Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The company has a market cap of £21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,457.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 166.48.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The communications services company reported GBX 18.80 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. BT Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BT Group plc will post 19.1185956 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About BT Group

In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 134,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.57), for a total value of £255,637.40 ($345,315.95). 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.