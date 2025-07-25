Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,663 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,889,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,841,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $502,933,000 after purchasing an additional 369,306 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $231.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.33. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $235.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.