Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 71,135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,633,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,211,000 after buying an additional 2,019,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $470,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

