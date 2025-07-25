Brookwood Investment Group LLC Makes New $866,000 Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

