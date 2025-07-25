Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $593,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

MetLife Trading Down 0.8%

MetLife stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

