Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $581,000 in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,597,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $352,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $94.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.22.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.