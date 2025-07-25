Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Target Price at $17.17

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $434,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 2,072,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015,577.52. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,553,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,071. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,685,262 shares of company stock valued at $269,685,496. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 109.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,063 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 100.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3,216.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.16. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.49%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

