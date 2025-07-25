Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

