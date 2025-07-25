Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,942,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 951,433 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $545,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BMY opened at $48.99 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

