Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:BWBBP)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BWBBP opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

