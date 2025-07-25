Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:BWBBP)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of BWBBP opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
