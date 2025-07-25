Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 5.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $81,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,650.00 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,540.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,042.92.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.89%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,454.26.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

