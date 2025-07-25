BMO Capital Markets Boosts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $690.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $590.00 to $690.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.67.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $623.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $506.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.16. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $633.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

