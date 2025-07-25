BML Capital Management LLC Sells 67,816 Shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA)

BML Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,816 shares during the quarter. Lisata Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lisata Therapeutics were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on Lisata Therapeutics from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Lisata Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.