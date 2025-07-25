Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Blue Dolphin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.71. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

