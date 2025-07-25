BloombergSen Inc. Sells 6,519 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

BloombergSen Inc. reduced its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Corpay accounts for 8.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.53% of Corpay worth $129,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Corpay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Corpay by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corpay by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Corpay by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Corpay by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPAY opened at $333.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.06 and a 12 month high of $400.81.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPAY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.07.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

