BloombergSen Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

BloombergSen Inc. lowered its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,853 shares during the period. ACV Auctions accounts for 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 464.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,616.96. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 223,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,796,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 466,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,316. This trade represents a 32.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,669 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,351 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACVA opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.71.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

