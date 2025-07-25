BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 104,598.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,759,000 after buying an additional 3,496,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,356,357,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,095,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,743,000 after purchasing an additional 876,836 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,730,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,100,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,152,907,000 after purchasing an additional 329,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,118.69 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,125.76. The stock has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,024.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $975.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

