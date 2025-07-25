BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,118.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,024.96 and its 200-day moving average is $975.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,125.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

