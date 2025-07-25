BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,101 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 881.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 318,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 286,437 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 170,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BYM opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

