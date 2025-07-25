Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Black Hills worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 54,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE BKH opened at $56.33 on Friday. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

