Best Penny Stocks To Watch Today – July 22nd

Dragonfly Energy, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, and Replimune Group are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that typically trade for less than five dollars per share, often on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have low market capitalization, limited trading volume and less publicly available information, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry greater risk of loss or manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Dragonfly Energy (DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

DFLI traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 666,261,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Dragonfly Energy has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFAI)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,579,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,333,289. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50.

Replimune Group (REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 75,445,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,109. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

