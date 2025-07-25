Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $694,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5,145.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRA opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

