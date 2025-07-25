Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 903 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

