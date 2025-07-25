Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.64.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1%

CB stock opened at $270.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

