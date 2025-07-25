Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 34,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.73%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

