Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 15,076 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in RLI by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RLI by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:RLI opened at $67.84 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.67.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.