Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Magnite has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 44,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $890,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,540. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 38,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $722,866.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 443,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,404,855.60. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 959,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,021. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 74.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 355.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 76.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Magnite by 38.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

