Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Basf Price Performance
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Basf had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, analysts expect that Basf will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Basf Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.30%.
Basf Company Profile
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
