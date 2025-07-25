Bank of America Cuts Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $9.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.
Novavax Price Performance
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $666.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.08 million. Novavax had a net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 115.51%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 610.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Sanofi purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,319,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,210,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,080,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,280,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Novavax by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 556,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 413,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
