Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Garmin were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $396,184,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25,047.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 881,935 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 673.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,823,000 after purchasing an additional 384,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,394,000 after purchasing an additional 286,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,121,000 after purchasing an additional 247,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $231.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.58 and a 200 day moving average of $208.26. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $160.71 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

