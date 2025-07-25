Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at UBS Group

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKR. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 105,878 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 124,937 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.