Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,212,000 after purchasing an additional 465,832 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $12,890,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 82,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

