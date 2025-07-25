Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 900,451 Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,451 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for approximately 1.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.91% of Ferrari worth $1,958,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,125,000 after acquiring an additional 594,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,561,000 after acquiring an additional 520,337 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,774,000 after acquiring an additional 119,911 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE RACE opened at $515.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $485.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.46. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $391.54 and a one year high of $518.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Ferrari's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

