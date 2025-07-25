Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 56,921 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,921 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $404,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $531.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.23 and its 200 day moving average is $507.07. The company has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.