Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185,859 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,396,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 41.2% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 174.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 119,066 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 36.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $359.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.42. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total transaction of $573,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,194.60. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,069,185.96. This represents a 32.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

