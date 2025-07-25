B. Riley Expects Lower Earnings for ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report issued on Thursday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.77 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.36.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 17.2%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -822.86%.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 108,769 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,619,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 31,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,031,000 after buying an additional 895,433 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

