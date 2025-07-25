Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $709.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 171.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $764.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $279.02 and a 1 year high of $830.21.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,400. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $25,090,528. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.08.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

